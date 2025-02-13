3 former WWE stars planning to retire in AEW in the "very near future"

AEW is known to give great retirement tours to legends. The promotion saw the legendary Sting retire last year, and the most recent retirement was of The Fallen Angel, Christopher Daniels. Former WWE star MVP recently revealed that he, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin plan to hang up their boots in All Elite Wrestling.

The trio signed with AEW late last year. They formed The Hurt Syndicate and have since been dominating the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Gold Standard and The All Mighty recently defeated Private Party to win the AEW World Tag Team Title. MVP also made his in-ring debut in the company last month. The veteran recently opened up about when he plans to hang up his wrestling boots.

In an appearance on Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas' HUGE POP! podcast, MVP said that he wants to have an official retirement match in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran also stated that Lashley and Benjamin are planning to end their respective careers in Tony Khan's promotion "in the very near future." The 51-year-old hopes to manage some up-and-coming stars after The Hurt Syndicate angle culminates.

"I haven’t retired yet. I haven’t officially retired yet. I wanna retire in-ring at AEW. I want to have my last official match, I wanna do an angle; I wanna do a story, and I wanna be done, and I know Shelton [Benjamin] and Bobby [Lashley] have talked about their in-ring retirements in the very near future, and then after that, I’m done with in-ring performing,'' he said.

The former WWE US Champion added:

''If at some point, Tony [Khan] would like to keep me on as a manager, working with the next wave of talent once we’re done with The [Hurt] Syndicate, that’s something I’d be open to." [H/T: PostWrestling]

AEW's Hurt Syndicate was known as The Hurt Business in WWE

MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin formed The Hurt Business in 2020 and led the charge during the pandemic era. The group was successful, and it later added Cedric Alexander. WWE wasted no time in making The Hurt Business laced with gold, as Benjamin and Alexander won the RAW Tag Team Title, whereas Lashley first won the United States Championship and then the WWE Title. Benjamin and Alexander also held the 24/7 Championship multiple times.

However, the promotion broke up the faction in 2022 and moved on with MVP and Bobby Lashley as the main focus. Shelton Benjamin was released from WWE in 2023, whereas MVP and The All Mighty departed the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year after their contracts expired.

We will have to wait and see what plans Tony Khan has for The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling.

