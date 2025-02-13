"Ain't no way" - The Hurt Syndicate under fire following AEW Dynamite; Former champion fires shots

A former FTW Champion fired shots at The Hurt Syndicate after confronting the group following their match on AEW Dynamite. The former Champion in question, Brian Cage, had some tough words for the group.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time since winning it a few weeks back. Austin and Colten Gunn challenged Bobby and Shelton for the titles. To no one's surprise, the Syndicate managed to retain the titles successfully.

Following their win, the group was confronted by Brian Cage and Lance Archer of the Don Callis Family. After hinting at challenging Bobby and Shelton for the tag titles next, Brian Cage sent a message to the faction on behalf of himself and Lance Archer.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Machine wrote the following while addressing the Syndicate:

"They can hurt all the people they want, ain't no way they are hurting this machine. I got a murder hawk over here with me too."

Wrestling veteran believes The Hurt Syndicate could add another member

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shed light on the idea of a recently released WWE star, Cedric Alexander, joining The Hurt Syndicate. Following his release, it is rumored that Cedric will join AEW. Speaking on his Drive-thru podcast, Cornette said the following about the same:

"Well, that might not be a bad thing there, because that might be a benefit to Cedric and AEW. If he's a former member of The Hurt Business, they would like him to be a current member, since that's the only group they've got that's getting over. But I didn't realize he was still there, to be honest with you."

Moreover, Cedric Alexander still has a 90-day no-compete clause following his release from WWE, and fans could expect to see him joining The Hurt Synciate in AEW.

