The Hurt Syndicate joining forces with former WWE star in AEW is possible; feels veteran

WWE recently released a few talents from the company. Veteran Jim Cornette believes one of the released stars could soon join The Hurt Syndicate in Tony Khan's AEW. The Stamford-based promotion let go of Blair Davenport, Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering, Sonya Deville, and Cedric Alexander on February 7, 2025.

Cedric Alexander was part of WWE for nearly nine years. In those nine years, he won the 24/7 Championship three times, the Cruiserweight Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship one time each. He was also a member of The Hurt Business in the promotion.

All the other former members of The Hurt Business, like Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, are already in AEW and a part of The Hurt Syndicate. Veteran Jim Cornette believes that since the 5'10" star is no longer in WWE, he could sign with AEW and join Hurt Syndicate soon.

Jim said, "Well, that might not be a bad thing there, because that might be a benefit to Cedric and AEW. If he's a former member of The Hurt Business, they would like him to be a current member, since that's the only group they've got that's getting over. But I didn't realize he was still there, to be honest with you." [From 1:44 - 2:05]

Cedric Alexander hints at reuniting with The Hurt Syndicate

Given that all the former Hurt Business members (except Cedric) came together in AEW to form The Hurt Syndicate, Alexander joining the group seems highly possible.

Even more, the recently released star teased joining AEW and Hurt Syndicate a few times in the past few days. Three days ago, he reposted a fan's story about him potentially reuniting with Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin in AEW on his Instagram story.

A day later, he took to his Instagram to share an image of their action figures together. All these signs strongly point toward the fact that Alexander might end up in AEW and become a part of The Hurt Syndicate.

