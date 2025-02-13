New threat for The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate defended their recently won World Tag Team Championship this week on AEW Dynamite. Afterward, the stable was also confronted by another dominant tag team, The Don Callis Family, who seemed to want the title shot next.

Private Party's first reign as World Tag Team Champions in All Elite Wrestling ended last month when they were dethroned on January 22 by Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley in a dominant fashion. Last week on Dynamite, MVP accompanied his stablemates and put the entire AEW locker room and every other champion in the promotion on notice.

The former WWE Superstars were interrupted by the returning Austin and Colten Gunn. Their subsequent exchange led to The Hurt Syndicate agreeing to defend the AEW World Tag Team Title against The Bang Bang Gang members on February 12.

The Gunns attempted to regain their titles from Lashley and Benjamin this week on Dynamite, airing from Austin, Texas. The rising tag team showcased their athleticism and teamwork, pushing The All Mighty and The Standard of Excellence to their limits. In the end, a knee-strike and spear double-team combination allowed Bobby and Shelton to retain their belts against the Gunn brothers.

After the match, the champions would be stared down from the ramp by The Murder Machines - Lance Archer and Brian Cage.

It remains to be seen when The Don Callis Family members may bring the fight to The Syndicate.

