5 AEW stars who have shared a ring with WWE Superstar Big E

With a number of superstars in AEW having plied their trade in WWE before, many have shared the ring with former WWE Champion Big E.

Big E recently suffered a nasty injury. It happened when Ridge Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to him on the floor and Big E landed on his head. Despite no surgery being required, it is speculated that Big E will be out of action for a long time, which is a major loss to the wrestling world.

However, a number of superstars, regardless of the company that they work for, have come out to show support for the New Day member, showing just how popular and loved the WWE superstar is.

With a number of AEW wrestlers having faced the big man before, let's look at the top five stars in All Elite Wrestling who have shared a ring with the former Money In The Bank Winner.

#5. Big E defeated AEW star Bryan Danielson in his first singles match on WWE RAW

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Daniel Bryan: If I Were In Charge, Big E Would Have A Bigger Role dlvr.it/RxRqld Daniel Bryan: If I Were In Charge, Big E Would Have A Bigger Role dlvr.it/RxRqld

Big E and Daniel Bryan shared a lot of history during the latter's time in WWE. In 2013, the American Dragon teamed up with Kane to become the Tag Team Champions. However, Dolph Ziggler and Big E were hot on their heels. This led to a match at WrestleMania 29, where Team Hell No came out on top.

But the former NXT champion managed to pin Bryan Danielson, who was wrestling as Daniel Bryan at the time, the next night on RAW. They faced each other on many occasions during the current AEW star's WWE career even after Danielson came out of retirement.

#4. CM Punk fought with and against Big E in WWE

Big E and CM Punk shared the WWE ring four times in televised matches during the Straight Edge Superstar's time in WWE. They faced each other twice in singles matches, once on RAW and once on Smackdown, with the Second City Saint coming out on top both times.

However, they did team up a couple of times after that to take on the Shield and Curtis Axel and Ryback on different occasions. Big E won both matches alongside the AEW star, with the last match also involving John Cena.

#3. Jon Moxley has history with the former WWE Champion

Big E and former AEW world champion Jon Moxley shared the WWE ring numerous times, mostly in tag team action. New Day and the Shield traded multiple wins against each other.

They were also involved in numerous multiman tag matches involving other superstars such as The Usos. They did have a few singles matches where they traded wins. One of their feuds in 2013 was over the United States Championship, where the former NXT champion could not dethrone Dean Ambrose.

#2. Chris Jericho feuded with Big E over the tag team titles

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres In the space of 2 weeks Chris Jericho has completely revitalized his AEW career. The match with Eddie was fantastic, he's in great shape and he's leading a heel faction again.



I think the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to be great. In the space of 2 weeks Chris Jericho has completely revitalized his AEW career. The match with Eddie was fantastic, he's in great shape and he's leading a heel faction again. I think the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to be great. https://t.co/UUDoAOn3K7

Chris Jericho faced Big E on two separate occasions with different tag team partners in a bid to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. The Demo God came up short on both occasions, once alongside AJ Styles and another time alongside Kevin Owens.

However, in their only televised singles match, the inaugural AEW world champion defeated the former WWE champion on an episode of RAW in 2013.

#1. Adam Cole and Big E met in 8-man tag action on WWE SmackDown

By the time Adam Cole became the face of NXT, Big E was already an established superstar on the WWE main roster.

However, when NXT Superstars were asked to step up for stranded WWE stars in Saudi Arabia, the Undisputed Era came up against the New Day and Heavy Machinery on SmackDown. The greatest faction in NXT history came out on top after an excellent match that lasted about 15 minutes. This was the only time Adam Cole and Big E have been in the same ring.

Edited by Prem Deshpande