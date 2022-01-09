5 AEW stars that could show up at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2022 - WrestleMania Main Eventer, Recently crowned champion

While the focus rests on AEW's Battle of the Belts TNT special, IMPACT Wrestling starts the year with their annual Hard to Kill event. The card is stacked with marquee matches, including a three-way between Moose, W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona for the World Title. The Knockouts Title will also be on the line in a Texas Deathmatch between Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo.

IMPACT Hard to Kill 2021 played host to an epic crossover between AEW and IMPACT. Kenny Omega partnered with his Super Elite colleagues Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows at the event. This was significant at the time as Omega carried the AEW World Title and The Good Brothers held the IMPACT Tag Titles.

They challenged the trio of at-time IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and now-world champion Moose. This was one of the first instances of the proverbial forbidden door swinging open, as two of the leading North American promotions combined forces. It has since become a regular treat for interpromotional matches to occur in the current wrestling climate.

There has been no greater example of the barriers IMPACT Hard to Kill 2021 broke down than a recent occurrence on SmackDown that left fans reeling. Knockout's Champion Mickie James heads into Hard to Kill against Deonna Purrazzo and has also been declared for the upcoming Royal Rumble.

IMPACT has enabled cross-overs with AEW, NJPW, WWE, AAA and more. This is evident at the upcoming Hard to Kill event featuring Jonathan Gresham. But who from AEW could make their way to IMPACT?

#5 Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

AEW cornerstone Jon Moxley has been absent from AEW programming since prior to Full Gear. Before his absence, he was set to challenge Bryan Danielson in the final of the World Title eliminator tournament.

Fans had eagerly awaited Moxley's return and were elated to hear that he would return on January 23rd to defend his GCW World Title. It has been further reported that Moxley will be on his way to a triumphant return to AEW as well. But what if he were to make his IMPACT debut first?

Moxley has been a flag-bearer of wrestling crossovers, bringing in the likes of Minoru Suzuki and Satoshi Kojima of New Japan. Is there anyone from IMPACT he could have his eyes on? He has history with Matt Cardona, having taken the GCW title off of him. If Cardona was to walk out with the world title, could a paradigm shift await?

