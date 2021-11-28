5 stars who could hand Sting his first loss in AEW

WCW legend Sting has found a new home in AEW. While he is a tricky character to handle, The Icon has been booked to near perfection. Each of his appearances has drawn out the biggest of crowd reactions.

Anyone who hands Sting his first loss in AEW has some big shoes to fill. Apart from the aging veteran avoiding hard bumps, the match will also need to have a credible flow of events to justify the loss.

The AEW Roster has a handful of wrestlers who could convincingly pull the scenario off. Here are 5 AEW stars that have what it takes to defeat the living legend Sting.

#5 Chris Jericho has shown interest in a match against Sting

A-E-W (Dub) @AEWDUB Would you like to see this match happen before either retired officially? Painmaker Jericho vs The Icon Sting I personally believe it would sell itself and would be great for AEW Would you like to see this match happen before either retired officially? Painmaker Jericho vs The Icon Sting I personally believe it would sell itself and would be great for AEW https://t.co/q5W3ytePT5

Chris Jericho and Sting have both had long and distinguished careers. As hard as it may be to believe, these two legends have never faced each other in the ring. However, they are again at the same stage now in AEW, which could pave the way to them facing each other in the ring.

Jericho has also shown an urge to battle the Icon. In an interview with New York Post, Le Champion discussed the possibility of wrestling Sting. He seemed very interested in the match, given that it was handled properly.

"Painmaker versus Sting, kind of my alter ego, bat versus bat," said Jericho. "It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story."

With the possibility of retirement looming in the air for both of them, AEW might be the last stop where they get the chance to fight. With a decent set-up, Jericho could possibly pull off a win against the WCW legend, all while making it look sensible.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell