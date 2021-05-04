"I'd love to do it" - Chris Jericho is optimistic about a dream match with Sting

Wrestling fans have always moaned about Sting and The Undertaker never squaring off in WWE. However, a clash between Chris Jericho and The Icon has also surprisingly never gone down.

Despite the two working in WCW in the late 90s, they never wrestled against each other for undisclosed reasons. Even as Sting made his way to WWE in 2014, a clash between the two never came to fruition.

In an interview with New York Post, Chris Jericho discussed the possibility of wrestling Sting now that both are in AEW. Jericho pitched the idea of bringing his NJPW moniker, Painmaker, against Sting, as both of them carry bats.

However, Jericho said that since 2016, he has mainly wrestled the younger guys, as he didn't want a rehash version of veterans colliding again in the ring.

"Painmaker versus Sting, kind of my alter ego, bat versus bat," said Jericho. "It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story. But one thing I’ve done really well since 2016 when I came back to WWE and worked with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, I concentrated on working with kind of guys from the younger generation because I didn’t want to see another Jericho versus Triple H match for example."

Despite this, Jericho stated that a match with Sting could be an intriguing one-off affair, given it's different than usual matches between aging stars. Le Champion further said that if a logical story was in place, a clash featuring both using bats could generate money.

"So Jericho versus Sting for a one-time dream match, I think it would work," he continued. "I don’t want it to be like WCW in ’96 where it’s Piper versus Hogan, Piper versus Savage where it’s just kind of like the same thing. I think Painmaker versus Sting, some kind of a match where the bats are involved, I think that would draw. So the answer would be yes, I’d love to do it. Once again, if the story is right I think the pieces are right there."

Sting is TNT Champion Darby Allin's mentor in AEW

Sting debuted for AEW in 2020, and the promotion has successfully retained the mystique surrounding his character by using him sparsely. His association with Darby Allin has elevated the TNT Champion to unforeseen levels and made him a bankable star for AEW.

Sting made his in-ring debut in AEW at Revolution 2021, where he teamed with Allin to defeat Team Taz in a cinematic Street Fight. Lance Archer has teased a rivalry with Sting in recent weeks, though a match between them has yet to be made official.

