5 AEW stars who are stronger than Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the most gifted athletes of all time. Before transitioning into professional wrestling, he was an amateur wrestler and won several accolades from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Junior College Athletic Association. Displaying such extraordinary talent at such a young age guaranteed his immense success.

As Lesnar's career progressed, he became stronger and hungrier. During his first stint in the WWE, he became the youngest WWE Champion at the age of 25. However, his second run with the Stamford-based company was much more fruitful. After making his comeback in 2012, he went on to win the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship multiple times. He is one of the strongest wrestlers ever and it reflects on his in-ring performances. He can easily lift a heavy-weight performer on his shoulders and deliver a crisp F-5 or execute a barrage of German suplexs on his opponent.

Trending

His versatility and resistance also led him to the UFC where he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship once and defended it twice.

With such a fathomless display of strength and ruthlessness, several fans believe that he is the strongest wrestler of all time, however, we disagree. Several names in the current landscape are possibly stronger than him. Furthermore, some of them are currently signed to WWE's rival promotion, AEW.

Here are five AEW stars who are stronger than Brock Lesnar.

#5. Wardlow (His finisher is inspired by Brock Lesnar's finisher)

Wardlow is a three-time AEW TNT Champion and one of the most dominant performers on the roster. He is 6 ft 3 in tall and weighs more than 260 pounds, making him a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, his in-ring work is immaculate and many of his moves take immense strength to perform.

Some of his moves are powerbombs, German suplexes, powerslams, and the impressive, F-10, a finisher inspired by Lesnar's F-5. The 36-year-old is certainly one of the strongest wrestlers in AEW and possibly even stronger than Brock Lesnar.

#4. Brian Cage

While Wardlow's popularity saw a surge after he signed for AEW, fans have always known that Brian Cage is a machine. Even though the 40-year-old is built like a tank, he is surprisingly athletic in the ring. However, his strength is unmatched.

His finishers and signature moves like Drill Claw, Weapon X, Deadlift suplex and more require immense strength and he delivers them flawlessly. He is certainly one of these AEW names whose strength is possibly more than Brock Lesnar.

#3. Powerhouse Hobbs

Hobbs is more than 6 ft 1 in tall and weighs more than 270 pounds. Like the above-mentioned names, he too is a towering figure and one of All Elite Wrestling's juggernauts.

His finishers like Burning Hammer, Town Business, and the World's Most Dangerous Slam require enormous strength to perform. He has even delivered them on giants such as his former "Team Taz" teammate, Brian Cage. He is currently a member of The Don Callis Family stable. Even though he hasn't won a title in the Jacksonville-based company so far, the future looks bright for him.

#2. & #1. Paul Wight and Claudio Castagnoli

Paul Wight (fka Big Show) has performed in the WWE for years and his unapologetic strength is famous all over the world. The 7 foot-er has also battled The Beast Incarnate several times and at times proved that he is stronger than the former Universal Champion. He joined AEW in 2021.

Interestingly, there is a possibility that Claudio Castagnoli, (fka Cesaro) is stronger than Brock Lesnar. Some of the Castagnoli feats of strength are shocking. He possesses the ability to easily lift people twice his size, like Big Show and The Great Khali, and perform wrestling moves on them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback