AEW star shows off his insane strength at Formula E event

An AEW star recently had quite an interesting interaction at the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix, leading to him 'beating down' Bruno Correia, the safety car driver for FIA Formula E.

The star in question, Claudio Castagnoli, ventured out to a high-speed circuit race track in Rome for a lap alongside Bruno. While the lap was seemingly quite short, it left the Swiss Superman quite uncomfortable. His dizziness was apparent when he stepped out of the car, as Bruno danced out, pointing at the BCC member and laughing.

This led to Claudio losing control of his temper, albeit in jest, and unleashing some of his most popular wrestling moves on Bruno. It was only when he was interrupted by the reporter that Claudio composed himself, simply letting go of the racing personality he had been casually lifting up above his head.

You can check out the whole video here:

Claudio is currently a prominent part of the AEW roster. He is quite likely to appear at the upcoming All In event at Wembley, although no matches have been confirmed yet.

The AEW star recently received high praise from Matt Hardy

Claudio Castagnoli's accomplishments in the pro-wrestling scene, since his days before AEW, have made him an imposing figure in the industry. Among his runs, his alliance with Sheamus deserves a special mention, according to Matt Hardy.

Speaking on the The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran stated that Claudio and Sheamus as The Bar was strikingly similar to the current Blackpool Combat Club in principle.

"They were the original Blackpool Combat Club because they’d go in there and beat the sh*t out of everybody. It was one of those, you knew if you were working with those guys, you were in for a very physical night. That’s the first thing. Guys like that, I love working TV with...You want to kind of chill a little bit on those shoes and just entertain people as opposed to beating each other up. But they were both extremely talented, both very physical competitors, and both kicka** wrestlers (and) fighters," said Hardy. [H/T: Fightful]

Wrestle_Rant13 @Wrestle_Rant13 Gonna say this don't care what you guys will say, Sheamus and Cesaro is one of the best tag teams #WWE ever had.

While the two stars are in separate promotions at the moment, their friendship is still very healthy. It remains to be seen what is next for them down the line.

