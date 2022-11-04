Iconic WWE tag team reunites at Sheamus' wedding

The iconic team of WWE Superstar Sheamus and AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli was recently reformed, albeit only for a picture.

The Bar, once simply known as Cesaro and Sheamus, set a record by winning the RAW Tag Team Championship four times in a row and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once, giving their team five WWE Tag Team Championships.

The two first engaged in a feud from July to September 2016, but when a Best of Seven series ended in a draw, then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley had them work together.

Since joining SmackDown in 2018, they had been referred to as "The Bar," which came from their tagline, "We don't just set the bar, we are the bar!" Due to Sheamus' injury and Claudio's selection to RAW, the team was forced to disband in April 2019.

Despite Claudio switching to AEW, the two guys have still maintained their friendship in real life. The Swiss Superman was invited to Sheamus' wedding with Isabella, where they took a photo referencing their older stable.

"wedding Bar," Claudio wrote in the caption.

While the chances of The Bar reuniting inside the squared circle are slim for the time being, fans will have to stay tuned to see if the two former WWE teammates will appear together professionally in the future.

Claudio Castagnoli fondly remembers his time in WWE as an ally of Sheamus

While Claudio is currently in AEW, his time as a member of The Bar seemingly still holds a place in his memory.

In an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, the Swiss Superman spoke about his experience in the former faction.

"I think that was probably the funnest three years, I think with him for about three years, because everything you saw on screen, if you saw it as being from like starting as co-workers, I was just like, alright, I guess I'll make this work, to becoming best friends. We are both from Europe, so we have similarities, but we were not best friends," said Claudio. (H/T Wrestling News)

Claudio Castagnoli is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW. Meanwhile, Sheamus has been leading The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown.

