"I guess I'll make this work" - Top AEW star gives honest thoughts on working with Sheamus in WWE 

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) recently discussed teaming up with Sheamus as part of The Bar during his previous tenure.

In 2016, then-RAW general manager Mick Foley decided to put the hard hitters against one another in a best-of-seven series. The conclusion of the contest saw both stars discover a new-found respect for one another, leading to the creation of the successful tag team known as The Bar.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, the ROH World Champion detailed his experience working with The Celtic Warrior in a tag team.

"I think that was probably the funnest three years, I think with him for about three years, because everything you saw on screen, if you saw it as being from like starting as co-workers, I was just like, alright, I guess I'll make this work, to becoming best friends. We are both from Europe, so we have similarities, but we were not best friends. We were just like coworkers," said Castagnoli.

He also highlighted the tandem's organic connection with fans worldwide:

"We went internationally going to all kinds of football stadiums and stuff like that. If something's authentic, it will connect with the fans, I feel, and that's the stuff that you cannot fabricate." (H/T Wrestling News)

As a duo, The Bar captured both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships a combined five times. It will be interesting to see if they reunite for a final run in the future.

Sheamus has high praise for his former tag team partner

In February 2022, Castagnoli decided not to re-sign with WWE after his contract expired, ending his 11-year run with the company.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Sheamus was asked about his close friend leaving the company and the latter's credibility as a wrestler.

"We stay in touch all the time. Legacy wise, I think he’s one of the greatest I’ve ever stepped in the ring with. I never had to worry about anything. He made me a better wrestler, better performer just by tagging with him." (H/T Dallas Morning News)

Both Sheamus and Castagnoli are now part of different wrestling factions. The Irishman is the leader of WWE's Brawling Brutes, while Castagnoli is one of the many members of AEW's violent stable known as, The Blackpool Combat Club.

