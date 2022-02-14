5 AEW stars and who they're supporting in Super Bowl LVI 

The Super Bowl is the top of the mountain for those who ply their trade in the NFL. It's become the ultimate spectacle of Western sports due to its enormous production and the mass support it garners.

This year's edition is upon us and offers a classic in the making - a clash between elite quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow and the prospect of a first-ever title win for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are one of twelve franchises to never have won the title. The traditionally downtrodden team has had two bites at the apple in their history, and are looking to make the third time a charm.

The Los Angeles Rams, on the other hand, have one title win after four attempts to their credit. Their success hasn't been a recent endeavor, however, with the last win coming in 2000 courtesy of the legendary lineup dubbed "The Greatest Show on Turf".

Super Bowl fever is in full swing all over the world right now, so let's take a look at five AEW stars and who they're backing heading into the marquee event.

#5. Brian Pillman Jr. is backing his hometown Cincinnati Bengals heading into the Super Bowl

As can be expected from the son of Brian Pillman and Cincinnati native, Brian Pillman Jr. is very much on the Bengals hype train heading into the Super Bowl.

His father represents a prominent figure in the industry, having performed everywhere from Stampede Wrestling to WWE. But although the senior Pillman is known primarily for wrestling, he made a stop in the NFL prior to his in-ring career.

The Division I All-American went undrafted in the 1984 NFL draft before signing for the Bengals as a free agent. He won the Ed Block Courage Award for the Bengals in his only silverware contribution to the franchise.

#4 Jim Ross backs Joe Mixon and the Los Angeles Rams heading into the Super Bowl

Legendary announcer Jim Ross is backing the Los Angeles Rams heading into this year's final. His support for the Rams is a by-product of his backing for fellow Oklahoma developmental player Joe Mixon.

Mixon played his college football career with the University of Oklahoma, a school JR is known to be a fan of. Ross' own involvement in football can be traced back to high school, where he played for the Westville Yellowjackets in Westville, Oklahoma.

#3 Griff Garrison backs the Los Angeles Rams heading into the Super Bowl

Going against his Varsity Blondes tag partner, Griff Garrison has announced his backing of the Los Angeles Rams heading into the marquee event.

Garrison has no hometown or career football ties to the Rams; he played high school football for North Davidson High School in his home state of North Carolina before playing college football for the Quakers while attending Guilford College.

#2 Jon Moxley will back his hometown Cincinnati Bengals heading into the Super Bowl

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley isn't one to post regularly on social media, and hasn't explicitly stated his support for this year's final. However, being born and bred in Cincinnati and spotted sporting Bengals gear in the past, it can be expected that they will have his support as they look for their maiden title win.

On AEW's Dynamite first trip to Cincinnati last year, Moxley teamed with fellow Ohio native Brian Pillman Jr. (who wore Bengals-inspired trunks) in the main event. After the show went off the air, Moxley took to the mic to proclaim his love for the city and its people.

#1 Frankie Kazarian has undying support for the Rams heading into the Super Bowl

The unapologetically Californian Frankie Kazarian leaves no guesses as to who he is backing heading into the final. Kazarian himself played high school football in the Golden State, and will once again fly its flag as the Los Angeles Rams take the field in the biggest game of the year.

Kazarian is so entrenched in the culture of Southern California that he began his AEW career as part of the trios team So-Cal Uncensored. Kaz, along with Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky, made it his mission to proclaim every city that wasn't Los Angeles "the worst town I've ever been in".

Edited by Jacob Terrell