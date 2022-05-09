5 AEW stars Toni Storm has never wrestled   

AEW's latest female signing, Toni Storm, has made quite the impact since her debut last month. Having qualified for the Owen Hart Cup tournament, she's now embroiled in a rivalry with Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker.

On this week's AEW Rampage, the New Zealand-born wrestler joined forces with Ruby Soho to square off against Britt Baker and Hayter in a tag team match. After an intense back-and-forth bout, Toni rolled up former AEW Women's Champion Baker for the win.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion has made a promising comeback since her acrimonious departure from WWE last December. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm explained her state of mind before leaving her former promotion:

“Something just happened and I left. I felt like I was having an out of body experience, to be honest. Have you ever just lost your mind? That’s kind of what happened. The stress of not seeing family in years and then just so many overwhelming things all at once. I’ve been happier ever since.” (H/T: sescoops)

With an ever-expanding women's division in All Elite Wrestling, there awaits a plethora of new opponents for Toni Storm to face.

On that note, here are 5 AEW stars the Kiwi has never faced.

#5. Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb is one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world and lives up to the moniker as Professor of Professional Wrestling. Deeb recently defeated Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight to end their long-running rivalry. She has now emerged as the number one contender for Thunder Rosa's Women's Championship.

Deeb is one of the most experienced women on the roster. But Toni Storm is also a well-travelled performer and will definitely not be afraid to step up to the veteran.

Their styles differ from each other. Deeb prefers to put together submissions, while Storm relies on hard-hitting offense. It would be an intriguing matchup that fans would enjoy.

#4. Nyla Rose

Judging by the crowd's reaction to Toni Storm's AEW debut, she shares a special connection with the audience that makes her a likable babyface. Why not put her up against the biggest heel monster in the company, Nyla Rose?

Rose is a dominant worker who brings great physicality to her matches, which is something that Storm would work excellently against with her selling ability. It could also be an opportunity to showcase the Kiwi's toughness and ability to overcome insurmountable odds.

Rose is one of the few female wrestlers who has been with the company since the very beginning. As such, Rose could serve as a litmus test to see if Storm can flourish in the division before she moves on to more high-profile opponents.

#3. Former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho

Toni Storm share a lot of similarities with Ruby Soho when it comes to their journey to join AEW. Both wrestlers are former WWE Superstars that were underutilized in their previous company. They both want a chance to prove that they belong in the big leagues.

It's no surprise that they have both gravitated towards each other in their feud against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. While they seem like great allies, it is inevitable that they will one day face each other in the ring as opponents.

In WWE, a collision between Storm and Soho never really materialized. Despite their lack of mainstream success so far, both represent two leading figures in women's wrestling. Any battle between the two will be a must-see spectacle and a showcase of the wealth of talent that has slipped through the WWE net.

#2. TBS Champion Jade Cargill

AEW has done a great job of steadily building up Jade Cargill as an undefeated TBS Champion, and her in-ring performances have improved with that run. She is a dominant physical presence, and that is something that would work perfectly against someone like Toni Storm.

Despite the success that Cargill has had in the company, Storm is actually the more experienced wrestler of the two. The New Zealander could be a perfect contender for the TBS Championship.

Given her in-ring abilities, she could even guide Cargill to a great match. Whether Tony Khan chooses to keep the title on Jade or go with the newcomer Storm depends on the crowd's reaction. Either way, it would be an entertaining spectacle for the fans.

#1. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

The biggest star in AEW that Toni Storm has never wrestled happens to be reigning Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. La Mera Mera has earned a reputation in AEW as a reliable in-ring worker and one of the most popular babyfaces in the company.

It took her awhile to make her mark in the company, but Rosa now resides in the upper echelon of the women's division. Thunder Rosa would work well as a potential feud with Toni Storm, thanks to her star power and in-ring prowess.

It would be a dream opponent for the Kiwi, as Thunder Rosa is at the top of her game at the moment. A match between the two would be fantastic, especially if the AEW Women's Championship is on the line.

