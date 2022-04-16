"Have you ever just lost your mind?" - AEW star Toni Storm opens up about quitting WWE

AEW star Toni Storm recently opened up about the reasons she quit WWE. She requested her release in December last year.

The Australian star spent several years in WWE, winning the NXT UK Women's Championship once. Her move to the main roster saw her unsuccessfully challenge Charlotte Flair over the Smackdown Women's Title.

Eventually, she decided to quit, and WWE granted her release immediately. Upon the expiry of her non-compete clause, she became All Elite. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm explained her state of mind before leaving her former promotion:

“Something just happened and I left. I felt like I was having an out of body experience, to be honest. Have you ever just lost your mind? That’s kind of what happened. The stress of not seeing family in years and then just so many overwhelming things all at once. I’ve been happier ever since.” (H/T: sescoops)

Toni Storm wants Tegan Nox in AEW

Toni Storm wants another former WWE Superstar, Tegan Nox (now known as Nixon Newell), in AEW. She faced the latter in a dark match before WWE RAW in July.

"Tegan Nox, I would have to say would be high up on that list [of people she would like to see in AEW]. I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that and I know she loves this business as much as I do so that would be cool to see that one day in the future. Who knows? Anything can happen," Storm said.

Several fans have been clamoring for reinforcements in the women's division. The recent additions of Paige VanZant, Toni Storm, Mercedes Martinez, and Marina Shafir have bolstered the division, but there is still room for improvement.

Nixon Newell is a young and highly talented wrestler who would be a solid addition to Tony Khan's company. Would you like to see her and Storm against each other in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

