Toni Storm wants to see former WWE star in AEW

Toni Storm would like to see former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox in AEW.

Nox, now known as Nixon Newell, was a part of NXT, RAW and SmackDown during her time in WWE. Her main roster run started in promising fashion as she teamed up with Shotzi and defeated then WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina numerous times. However, they never got a title shot and Nox was eventually released.

Toni Storm and Tegan Nox wrestled each other in a dark match on RAW in July last year. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm said the following:

"Tegan Nox, I would have to say would be high up on that list [of people I would like to see in AEW]. I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that and I know she loves this business as much as I do so that would be cool to see that one day in the future. Who knows? Anything can happen. It’s pro wrestling [Toni chuckled]....Oh my God, it feels amazing [to be a part of AEW]. I feel like I’m a part of something really special. I’m around so many hard-working women that are just really hungry to show the world and it’s been a crazy few weeks but I love it so far." (h/t: POST Wrestling)

Toni Storm felt overwhelmed by her AEW debut

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter going tear the house down and break the internet. #AEWDynamite Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter going tear the house down and break the internet. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/ucGCozq58B

Toni Storm made her All Elite Wrestling debut to a lot of fanfare. The moment was an overwhelming one for the former NXT UK Women's Champion.

"I felt really overwhelmed in that moment [her AEW debut]. I was really excited and really happy because I just feel like I’ve been given a second chance at my career and it’s not all over. When I left WWE, I wasn’t banking on going anywhere else. It was kind of — you know, we don’t have that much time but without getting too much into it but I kind of left suddenly and wasn’t prepared for life outside of that at all. So I’m just so thankful that Tony Khan reached out and has given me a job, a second chance and an opportunity to really do what I love which is pro wrestling so… I’m excited."

Despite recent improvements, Tony Khan could further enhance the AEW women's roster and Nixon Newell will be a solid addition if he decides to sign the Welsh star.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell