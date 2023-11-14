5 AEW stars Tony Khan must include in the Continental Classic Tournament

The Continental Classic Tournament is the upcoming tournament that Tony Khan's AEW has set up. The round-robin tournament should have the best of the best on the roster, all vying to win the top spot. There's no word whether the tournament will have a Championship belt of its own, but the first entrant has been announced.

And that entrant is none other than Bryan Danielson, who is all set to return to the ring after recuperating from a fractured e industry. A match with him, or even the chance to face him, will work wonders for any wrestler in the world - including the AEW roster. Here's a list of the wrestlers who should feature in this tournament to increase their view value. Here's a list:

#5 Swerve Strickland will be a solid worker in the ring

Swerve Strickland has a pretty solid run in AEW, but he needs something to do - and something that he should be a dream achievement. In a situation where several wrestlers are in the quest for the championship, he has a chance to revel and shine - with Prince Nana firmly on his side.

The Realest has the chops - he has wrestled in NXT and the Indies for a while and was the NXT North American champion before signed up with AEW since 2022.

#4 Wardlow will have a great chance to learn about the audience

Wardlow is a solid mid-carder who has shown potential in the ring. He has some rungs to climb before he comes to the main event individuals and the champions.

Such a tourney is the perfect way for him to make the audience aware of the skilled wrestler that he is. Wardlow has some solid achievements under his belt - what with being a three-time AEW TNT Champion. Those 'Wardlow' chants need to happen again. Wardlow started his AEW career as a bodyguard to MJF in 2019 and has moved up the ranks since then.

#3 Keith Lee will once again be in a worthwhile pursuit

Keith Lee is a solid mid-carder who has been proficient in the ring and has shown some charisma. He would be the perfect persona to wield the hook of a storyline that can turn into a long-time feud. Lee has mostly been in a tag team and in AEW, with him feuding with The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers.

Limitless has been in the wrestling world since 2015 and made his debut in AEW in 2022. Prior to that, he had experience working in WWE and Ring of Honor. In NXT, he won the NXT North American Championship by beating Roderick Strong. Keith has also been in contention for the WWE World Championship.

#2 Malakai Black will silence some mouths

Malakai Black has had an extensive run as a part of Tony Khan's plans and has experience in wrestling promotions like NXT, where he won the NXT Championship once and also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Richochet.

The House of Black leader made his debut in the Indies back in 2002 and joined AEW in 2021. Since then, he has feuded with the likes of Arn Anderson, Cody Rhodes, and The Elite.

There has been some talk about Black leaving the AEW, so being in such a tourney would cement the fact that he is staying with the Tony Khan-led company for the near future. Black has a very good ring presence, and with his intense mic skills, he will definitely add more 'viewing' factor to the tourney.

#1 Andrade El Idolo will have the world watch him with bated breath in AEW again

Andrade El Idolo is a fantastic player in the ring and has the mic skills to set it up with the best. All he needs is some more ring time and a feud here or there. If he is selected in the tourney, he will have just that - making it all come true for him in the Jacksonville-based company

Andrade has been a member of various wrestling promotions, including NJPW and WWE. He is a former NXT Champion and has feuded with the likes of Sin Cara, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and others. In the Tony Khan-led company, he has feuded with the likes of Pac and Adam Cole.

What do you think? Which of these wrestlers would be perfect for the tourney?

