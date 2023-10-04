Malakai Black to leave AEW following contract expiration and return to WWE? Exploring the possibility

Former AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black has been in the news recently after he released a statement regarding why he's been away from TV. But could this eventually lead to him going back to WWE when his contract expires?

During the video where Black explained that he has been dealing with some leg injuries, he also opened up about the fact that he hasn't been in a one-on-one match in AEW since June 2022.

Malakai stated that he doesn't really know why he has been taken away from the singles division in AEW, as his injuries aren't severe enough for the excuse of being hidden in tag team matches.

This video led to a discussion online as to whether Malakai Black is still unhappy in AEW and whether he could go back to WWE sooner rather than later. Black was a favorite of Triple H's during his time in NXT, and with The Game in charge of creative at the time of writing, the idea of being positioned as a top guy might be tough to turn down.

The former NXT Champion would also be able to spend more time with his wife, Zelina Vega, who was a big reason he primarily wrestles on AEW Collision over Dynamite or Rampage as he gets to spend more time with her. The possibility of being able to work with his wife and spend more time with her could play a factor.

On top of those reasons, seeing how WWE has treated stars who have made the jump from AEW could play a role as well. Cody Rhodes is one of the company's top stars. Jade Cargill has had the red carpet laid out for her, and the USA Network released a glowing review of Brian Pillman Jr. ahead of his upcoming arrival.

How long does Malakai Black have left on his AEW contract?

While it may look like the perfect time for Malakai Black to jump ship to WWE, it may not happen any time soon if Tony Khan is to be believed.

During an interview in 2022, Tony Khan revealed the length of both Malakai Black and Adam Cole's contracts, with both deals reportedly ending in 2027. Khan stated that Black still had five years on his deal at the time of the interview while outright stating that Cole's deal would end in 2027.

This was then disputed by Malakai himself, who took to Instagram a few months later to state that his contract didn't have five years left on it.

