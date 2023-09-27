Malakai Black finally breaks silence on why he's not wrestling singles matches in AEW anymore

Former AEW World Trios Champion, Malakai Black finally revealed why he hasn't wrestled a singles match in a while, as he discloses a fair reason.

Ever since Malakai Black made his AEW debut back in 2021, he seemed destined to be a top star in the promotion. At the beginning of his career, Black had a memorable feud with Cody Rhodes, in which he defeated The American Nightmare in the majority of matches, and he continued his momentum.

However, an injury last year perhaps derailed his momentum as Black has not wrestled in a singles match for over a year now. Fans were quick to speculate the former NXT Champion 's back injury concerns are preventing him from competing in singles competition. Meanwhile, Malakai finally answered the question through his Instagram story:

"Why I'm not having singles matches? I don't know, I think it's because they want us to work as The House of Black and as six-mans. I was also not in Six-man's to hide said non-existing injury. Again, rest assured, I do not have a bad back and the reason why I am at home is due to a minor injury which is I had a half-calf tear and hyperextension in my knee, which is almost ready to go back on the road. So again, I appreciate the concern but the reality is that I'm fine and you'll see me sooner rather than later." [From 00:48 to 01:26]

It seems like Black's back is healthy and he wants to get back on the road as soon as possible.

When was the Malakai Black's last singles match in AEW

It's hard to believe that Malakai Black hasn't competed in a singles bout despite being a gifted in-ring talent. Nevertheless, Black's previous singles bout was back in May 2022. His last televised singles match was against Penta Oscuro, nearly 500 days ago.

Furthermore, Malakai has a 14-2 singles record in AEW until now. Meanwhile, Black revealed that he is recovering from a minor injury, and only time will tell when he returns and finally gets to compete in a singles match.

