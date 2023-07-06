Malakai Black recently made a request to AEW

Malakai Black has anointed himself as the AEW Collision guy.

The 38-year-old has been on a roll alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews since returning to TV off the back of rumors of leaving the company late last year. The House of Black knocked The Elite off their perch to become the AEW World Trios Champion at Revolution pay-per-view.

The faction dominated the entire division on the flagship programming before entering into a feud with Andrade El Idolo on the premiere of Collision.

Black and Co. have since been a regular feature on Saturday nights, and it doesn't look like they have any plans on working on Dynamite anytime soon.

While speaking on the Undisputed podcast with Bobby Fish, Malakai Black revealed that he recently requested to be strictly featured on the Collision show:

"I requested to be strictly on Collision. Because I don't want people to get the pick, it's like, no, Saturday night I get to see The House of Black, that's what I wanted. Because if I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you're going to go, 'It doesn't really matter,'" Black said.

The Dutch star also described how he felt about the debut episode of Collision last month:

"That first Collision, everything felt great. The atmosphere was great. Everybody was excited, motivated, and it was just a good experience overall. It was a very, very fun day," he added. [H/T- Wrestling Observer]

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB



Malakai Black says he's an AEW Collision guy.



#AEWCollision Malakai Black requested to be exclusive to AEW CollisionMalakai Black says he's an AEW Collision guy. Malakai Black requested to be exclusive to AEW CollisionMalakai Black says he's an AEW Collision guy. #AEWCollision https://t.co/VOyQMH0GYZ

Malakai Black & The House of Black has stolen Andrade El Idolo's mask

Andrade El Idolo made a triumphant return on the premiere of Collision, defeating Buddy Matthews in a singles match. A week later, he came close to besting Brody King before Matthews caused a disqualification.

In the aftermath, the House of Black laid waste to the Mexican star and stole his mask. Last week, El Idolo called out the faction, but Malakai Black and his group appeared via vignette to say 'all in good time.'

The odds seem to be heavily stacked against Andrade. It's a foregone conclusion that the company is building towards a blockbuster match between Andrade and Black for All In in August.

The two men have already crossed each other's paths before during their time in WWE. It will be interesting to see how the next chapter of their storied rivalry will unfold in the coming weeks.

Poll : 0 votes