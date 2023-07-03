Zelina Vega on if she had talks with her husband Malakai Black about returning to WWE

Zelina Vega opened up about the possibility of working alongside her husband Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) in WWE.

Zelina and Malakai previously worked together in WWE from 2017 until Vega's departure in 2020. After Black was released, he signed with All Elite Wrestling in July 2021. That same month, Zelina Vega returned to WWE.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Vega was asked about the potential of reuniting with her husband, Malakai Black, in the Stamford-based promotion.

“It’s not a conversation that happens, but I think it’s something that, any time I can spend extra with my husband, it always makes me a happier person. We’ve been trying to build our dream house for three years, and we finally got to do that. Moving us two and our seven cats into that house recently in the past week or so has been crazy, so any moment that I get to spend with him extra would be just perfect. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him for sure again," Vega said. [H/T - Fightful]

Malakai Black is currently one-third of the AEW Trios Champions, along with Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

AEW star CM Punk was impressed by Zelina Vega

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega had a memorable role as AJ Lee in the 2019 movie "Fighting With My Family."

In an exclusive interview with WrestleTalk, Vega shared that her dedication to the role impressed CM Punk, who is AJ Lee's real-life husband.

“I probably listened to her voice for so many hours and hours to make sure I could get the pitch and everything right. When I told Punk that, he was just like, ‘You probably listen to her more than I have, that’s interesting.’”

Zelina Vega recently competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Unfortunately, she fell short of winning the match, as the victory went to Iyo Sky.

