WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recalls CM Punk's 'interesting' remark for her after movie role

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is best known for her tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, but few fans recall how she once played AJ Lee in a movie. According to the star, CM Punk was impressed with her dedication to the role.

Back in 2019, Vega notably played the role of AJ Lee in the 2019 film "Fighting With My Family" about former WWE Divas Champion, Saraya.To prepare for the role, Zelina had to make sure she studied AJ's mannerisms and speech, which she once discussed with Punk.

During an exclusive interview with WrestleTalk, the star recalled how much work she put into the role, and how CM Punk claims she listens to AJ more than he does.

“I probably listened to her voice for so many hours and hours to make sure I could get the pitch and everything right. When I told Punk that, he was just like, ‘You probably listen to her more than I have, that’s interesting.’”

autobotsrollout @bayformerstan Zelina Vega played AJ Lee lol Zelina Vega played AJ Lee lol https://t.co/gvAz7b5iLh

For any fans wondering if The Second City Saint will appear at All In at London, according to a recent advertisement for the pay-per-view in the Metro UK newspaper, it seems like CM Punk will take part in the show.

Missed out on last week's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Tony Khan recently addressed the mixed crowd reception of the former WWE Champion

Much like his WWE run, CM Punk is both hated and loved by the audience depending on his current persona. However, many pointed out that despite being a babyface, the star was severely booed when he appeared in Canada.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed that he expected a polarizing reaction.

“I wasn’t surprised about that at all given that we were in Canada and given some of the things that had happened in the lead up to the show and in particular since the last time he wrestled, so I think as we go on the road, we are going to get a lot of great responses.” (H/T Wrestling News.co)

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO #AEW



CM Punk gets booed out of the arena on “his” own show #AEW Collision CM Punk gets booed out of the arena on “his” own show😭😭😭😭 #AEW #AEWCollision https://t.co/r6DNjrmW78

Punk notably revelled in the boos, and even emulated WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who has a special relationship with the Hulkster. It remains to be seen if the other audiences outside of Chicago will be warm to CM Punk or not, but it doesn't seem like it bothers him.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes