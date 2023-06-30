CM Punk's status for All In possibly revealed, another former WWE Superstar returning to AEW soon?

CM Punk's status for the forthcoming AEW All In seems to have been revealed.

The Straight Edge Superstar's status for the London show in August was up in the air as he was missing from the All In promotional poster. However, his omission was likely due to his uncertain future with the company amidst his nine-month absence.

With Punk finally back into the fold with AEW, fans are wondering whether he'll be part of the company's UK debut.

It certainly looks like The Second City Saint will be part of the marquee show as he made it to the front page of UK- based METRO newspaper promoting All In. The full-page advert featured CM Punk in the center, alongside the FTR, Samoa Joe, Kris Statlander, and PAC, who's been absent lately.

You can check out the ad below:

Dylan Shah @DylanShah Looks like #AEW All in will be having CM Punk with the full page advert in the metro. Looks like #AEW All in will be having CM Punk with the full page advert in the metro. https://t.co/M2YfF0iKya

It's almost a foregone conclusion that The Bastard will also be involved in some capacity since he hails from England.

As of this writing, approximately 66,000 tickets have been sold for the Wembley show, with over $8 million at the gate. This is an impressive milestone for Tony Khan, as he has yet to announce a match for the forthcoming event.

The head honcho will undoubtedly go all out to make it a star-studded spectacle.

Do you want to see CM Punk in action at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes