WWE veteran turns heel to dethrone MJF, Goldberg faces retired star, Blockbuster debut - 5 early predictions for AEW All In 2023

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II is in the books, delivering dream matches galore and exciting action to a sold-out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

We saw Will Ospreay regain the NJPW United States Championship from Kenny Omega in a classic contest that might just top their first encounter. Bryan Danielson also surprisingly made Kazuchika Okada tap out after wrestling a technical masterpiece.

Overall, it was a successful show that delivered in spades, with both AEW and New Japan greatly benefiting from the crossover event. As Tony Khan and Co. look ahead toward their next pay-per-view All In at Wembley Stadium, we cast our early predictions for the show.

#5. Young Bucks dethrone FTR for AEW World Championship

The Elite had a good night on Sunday, winning their 10-man Tag Team contest against the Blackpool Combat Club with the help of Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii.

This was the first show where the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and CM Punk were all in the same building since the dramatic backstage incident at All Out 2022. However, conspicuous by their absence were Punk's close friends, FTR.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, despite the Straight Edge Superstar's ongoing issues with The Elite, there seem to be no such problems with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

FTR previously feuded with Matt and Nick Jackson over the AEW Tag Team, trading wins with one another. Perhaps they can finally blow off their rivalry at All In in the rubber match with the titles on the line once again.

#4. Darby Allin turns on Sting to set up a retirement match

Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito scored the victory of Le Suzuki Gods in Forbidden Door. During the post-show press scrum, Sting was asked about his retirement plans. While The Icon refused to commit to an actual date, it's clear that he will be winding down his career within the next year.

While Chris Jericho interrupted the pair and challenged them to a Tornado Tag Team Match on this week's Dynamite against himself and Sammy Guevara, Jericho vs. Sting might not be the endgame.

It would be more fitting if Darby Allin was the one to put an end to Sting's career, given their relationship in AEW over the last few years. But it's up to Tony Khan to carve out a logical storyline to get them there.

Turning Darby heel to feud with Sting would be a shocking but captivating plot twist that would create the necessary buzz that a The Icon retirement match deserves.

#3. Ryback vs. Goldberg

RYBACK @Ryback twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Feed Me Goldberg! Despite @wwe illegally restricting my social media the last 7 years YOU great fans have kept me alive. We have a lot of work to do, but MY story is just beginning. @lindayacc @elonmusk The truth always wins and my Hunger will never be fulfilled! #Hungry Feed Me Goldberg! Despite @wwe illegally restricting my social media the last 7 years YOU great fans have kept me alive. We have a lot of work to do, but MY story is just beginning. @lindayacc @elonmusk The truth always wins and my Hunger will never be fulfilled! #Hungry… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RJ1XZfumZQ

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has revealed his intentions to challenge Goldberg at a major AEW event. After announcing that he would soon be medically cleared to return to the ring, he called out the WWE Hall of Famer on social media for a retirement match at All In at Wembley Stadium.

The biggest stumbling block is, of course, the fact that both wrestlers are not currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling. However, this might not be the case for long, as Tony Khan has openly stated that he has been in contact with Goldberg.

Whether he sees money in bringing Ryback on board is another matter altogether. But given their similarities, it could be a potentially intriguing matchup that adds more star power to the marquee event. Many fans will hope this could become a reality sooner rather than later.

#2. Saraya vs. Mercedes Mone

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Per Fightful: Before Mone injury the rumored match for Forbidden Door was Mercedes Mone vs Saraya Per Fightful: Before Mone injury the rumored match for Forbidden Door was Mercedes Mone vs Saraya https://t.co/RP9hGZ7xef

The last time Saraya and Mercedes Moné faced each other in WWE House Show back in 2017, it ended in misfortune for the British wrestler, as she was left temporarily paralyzed due to an errant kick.

This forced the former Paige to enter retirement due to her neck issues. While Saraya has no ill feelings towards Moné, it was a traumatic experience that left the Boss mentally affected.

Thankfully, Saraya made her triumphant return to the ring in 2022 in All Elite Wrestling. With Mercedes also leaving WWE to join New Japan at the start of the year, there was hope that they could face each other once again.

While Mone is currently out of action with an injury of her own, there is hope that she could recover just in time for All In in Saraya's home country. It would make for an emotional homecoming for The Outcast member, with an opponent that is worthy of such a grand stage.

#1. CM Punk turns heel and beats MJF for the AEW title

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg



AEW had to upgrade to the United Center.



I bet this matchup really ruffles the feathers of the bAd MOoD bois.



#ForbiddenDoor The NOW Arena could not have handled CM Punk vs MJF at All Out.AEW had to upgrade to the United Center.I bet this matchup really ruffles the feathers of the bAd MOoD bois. The NOW Arena could not have handled CM Punk vs MJF at All Out.AEW had to upgrade to the United Center.I bet this matchup really ruffles the feathers of the bAd MOoD bois. #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/xbXws9PERI

CM Punk has been leaning toward both heel and babyface tendencies since his AEW return. It's clear that he is dividing the fanbase, thanks in part to the events following All Out 2022.

During his comeback promo on the debut episode of Collision, the Second City Saint made it clear that he still sees himself as the AEW World Champion since no one has technically defeated him for the title.

The current titleholder, MJF, recently retained the title against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. Therefore, he will be in need of a new challenger in the coming months, Adam Cole aside.

CM Punk vs. MJF certainly has the mass appeal to the main event for the Wembley show, with both wrestlers currently tied apiece in their series. Tony Khan should take advantage of the crowd's reaction towards Punk and pull the trigger on a heel turn.

Imagine the nuclear heat it would get if the Straightedge Superstar were to cheat during his world title match against the Salt of the Earth. It might even lead to a rare double turn for the two top stars of the company.

