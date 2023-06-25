Retired former WWE Superstar wants Goldberg for AEW All In 2023

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has made his intentions clear with regards to his desired dream bout against Goldberg. More so, The Big Guy wants this clash of the titans to take place at a major upcoming AEW event.

Ryback recently revealed that he will soon be medically cleared to return to the ring, and he wants to do so in a big way by challenging Goldberg to a retirement match. The former Intercontinental Champion believes that AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this August is the perfect setting for a contest of this magnitude.

Speaking on the Roundtable of Pro Wrestling podcast, Ryback said the following:

“I want for me, for everything I got going on and everything with the WWE that has happened – for me, getting media for this. TV appearances, media appearances, so I can tell my story and tell this story properly – I think that’s hard to do. You heard the talk of doing it in Israel on pay-per-view. I think that’s fine. I understand that, and I’m not against that, but I do think it’s better served for him. I think it would be better done in AEW All In if it’s something that could be done and worked out.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Tony Khan has openly stated that he has spoken to Goldberg. Whether this is a sign that the blockbuster match between the former WWE stars is part of the promotion's plans is still unknown. Although, many fans will be hoping this is the case.

Former WWE star Ryback reveals the "steps" of getting a match with Goldberg

During the same podcast, Ryback peeled back the curtain and offered a sneak peak into the process behind potentially scoring a match with Goldberg. The first step is creating buzz, he said.

"My first step was creating buzz and just seeing where everything is at with that. You got people that are for it, and you got people that are against it, and then they start arguing. That’s a really good thing with that."

According to him, once there is enough interest, the next step is reaching out to the WWE Hall of Famer and working out a situation that works best for both. Of course, that would require Goldberg to be interested in the idea in the first place.

Lastly, is putting everything together. Having AEW and Tony Khan on board would certainly help with this stage. Nonetheless, Ryback's undying desire to make this match happen should indicate that he is more than willing to go the extra mile to achieve his goal.

