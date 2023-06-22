Has Goldberg reached out to Ryback for a retirement match? Former WWE star issues big statement

Ryback is seemingly doing all he can to convince Goldberg for a first-time-ever match. During his podcast this week, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion confirmed he expects to talk to the Hall of Famer soon.

The 56-year-old is one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling, as he recently revealed that he plans to organize his retirement tour. The former world champion has also attracted interest from international promoters, and amid all the hype, Ryback is lobbying for a dream bout against the legendary star.

When asked whether the former WCW star had responded to his challenge, Ryback explained that he was in the buzz generation phase and was confident of speaking to Goldberg shortly.

The former Intercontinental Champion was proud of all the attention he's grabbed by just commenting on a potential in-ring showdown from his couch. Ryback also noted that the details of his conversation with The Icon would remain private:

"We're in the buzz phase. My reaching out is going to happen very soon, though. We are in the buzz phase of me; I am literally getting millions of people talking about Ryback vs. Goldberg from my couch. I'm just showing everybody this is what it takes; you can get something over when you know how to do this. I am literally doing this without leaving my home. It is; that phase is coming up, and that would be private. We will see what can be done and go from there," he said on The Ryback Show. [1:25:26 - 1:25:58]

Ryback has high hopes of delivering a memorable match with Goldberg

A match between the former WWE stars has always been discussed due to their similarities as pro wrestling characters. Ryback has been compared to Goldberg since his early days in WWE, and it shouldn't be surprising that he is eager to share the ring with the veteran.

Ryback is least concerned about the haters as he's confident that he can deliver a high-quality match that, most importantly, sells tickets. The 41-year-old is also open to any criticism if he falls short of his promises and the fans' expectations:

"At the end of the day, Ryback vs. Goldberg, the return and the ending, that match sells. People are going to watch it, and I know what I know, and I'm telling you, it's going to be great. If I fail in any shape or form, I am open to any criticism. It's not going to happen, though. I've got too much on the line, and people are going to hate it, but at the end of the day, they are talking about it!" [1:24:58 - 1:25:24]

