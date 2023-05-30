"TONY KHAN!! Please book it at All In" - Fans erupt as former WWE Superstar lays down a challenge for Goldberg's retirement match

A former WWE Superstar recently expressed his desire to return to the ring, and he plans to do it in a major way by challenging Goldberg to a retirement match.

Ryback is best known for his time in WWE. He spent over a decade in the promotion before his eventual exit in 2016. The Big Guy then had a spell on the independent scene before retiring in 2018.

He recently teased returning to the ring via his YouTube channel by uploading a montage of himself from his days in WWE. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the AEW logo appeared towards the beginning of the video.

The former Intercontinental Champion has since taken to Twitter to confirm that he will be cleared to wrestle this Summer and even laid out an interesting challenge to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

RYBACK @Ryback #Hungry #FeedMeMore I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match. #Ryback I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match. #Ryback™️ #Hungry #FeedMeMore

With Goldberg now roaming the wrestling world as a free agent, fans have put two and two together and are hopeful of seeing these titans square off in Tony Khan's promotion.

One fan even suggested a long-term role for Ryback in AEW:

Regardless of whether he shows up in AEW for a one-off or if he stays around for an extended period, fans will no doubt be tuning in to see Ryback in action once again — and Goldberg would be the perfect opponent for him.

Ryback has nothing but respect for Goldberg

Throughout his career, people have compared Ryback to multi-time world champion Goldberg. For some, this would lead to a lot of tension and resentment building up, but not for The Big Guy.

Last year, Ryback revealed that he and Da Man have met and that he has no ill feelings towards the legendary performer. He also expressed his desire to make the dream match between the two a reality.

"I like Bill. We met," Ryback said on his podcast. "I wanna be his last match. I think that the story is built in. Or a [regular] match if he's not ready to have his last match. I like Bill, I've never had any hate or animosity or anything. I was never trying to be Bill." [From 3:05 to 3:25]

Fans around the world have been eager to see these two stars clash in the ring, and after many years, it may be on the verge of happening.

