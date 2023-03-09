"He's the one" - When released WWE star was tipped to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

WWE legend and Hall of Famer, The Undertaker is one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers in the world. His WrestleMania undefeated streak was once a fabled prize for many of his peers to capture, and while Brock Lesnar ended The Streak, Chris Jericho believed that Ryback would've been a better option.

Brock Lesnar's victory over The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania XXX in 2014 was often criticized by fans as it did very little to elevate The Beast Incarnate. While Ryback is no longer in WWE, could the victory have changed the way his career ended up in the promotion?

During a live YouTube stream, Chris Jericho praised Ryback and claimed that he was buried by internal politics.

“I think he was a huge star that was kind of buried by politics for whatever reason. When I came back to WWE, the year I worked with Fandango, I was originally supposed to work with Ryback. For whatever reason, Ryback didn’t happen. Vince changed his mind. And they changed it to Fandango.”

Jericho continued, recalling how popular Ryback once was and that he should've been the one to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

“There was a time when Ryback was so popular, that I suggested he should be the guy that beats The Undertaker. He’s the one. And it didn’t go that way, and sometimes there’s complaints about his work. I loved working with Ryback.” (H/T: Cultaholic.com)

While Ryback couldn't end The Streak, the star has gone on to proclaim that he would love to be Goldberg's final opponent. Since the WCW legend is close to retirement age, the 41-year-old star could still have a chance to add this milestone to his career.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The former WWE star recently teased a return to pro wrestling and a match against AEW's Wardlow

Wardlow's booking might have been criticized by fans today, but not too long ago, he was one of the most dominating stars on the roster. Naturally, he was compared to the likes of Batista and Ryback, and he might just get to face one of these veterans.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE star announced his plans to return to the Squared Circle and how Wardlow has grabbed his interest.

"Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal. I finally won my Ryback trademark for everything. I'm finally healthy. I'm back and this is the year...There's a lot of guys that I have my eye on. Wardlow piques my interest, and I think there's a big opportunity right there," Ryback said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Now that Wardlow isn't the TNT Champion, he could have some free time to help bring Ryback back into the fold. Only time will tell, and in light of AEW's freedoms, it could be likely.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes