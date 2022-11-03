Former WWE IC Champion wants to be Goldberg's last opponent

Bill Goldberg's in-ring future has been unclear since he competed in the final match of his WWE contract against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. If the Hall of Famer returns to the ring, Ryback is among the list of people waiting to face him for the first time.

Ryback was often compared to Goldberg throughout his career, with many fans chanting the WCW icon's name during his matches. The Big Guy left WWE in August 2016, two months before Goldberg returned to the company after 12 years.

On his podcast, The Ryback Show, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about possibly going head-to-head with Goldberg. He also clarified that his use of the 55-year-old's Jackhammer move was nothing personal:

"Nothing was ever like a dig," Ryback said. "I like Bill. We met. I wanna be his last match. I think that the story is built in. Or a [regular] match if he's not ready to have his last match. I like Bill, I've never had any hate or animosity or anything. I was never trying to be Bill." [From 3:05 to 3:25]

Ryback launched his own supplement company, Feed Me More Nutrition, in 2016. He has also amassed an impressive 411k subscribers on his YouTube channel. The 40-year-old has not signed a full-time deal with any wrestling promotion since departing WWE, but he plans to perform again one day.

Ryback addresses WWE fans comparing him to Goldberg

While Goldberg defeated opponents with his trademark Spear and Jackhammer moves, Ryback used the Meathook Clothesline and Shell Shock to secure victories. Many fans felt that the superstars' appearances and powerhouse performances were similar, leading to inevitable comparisons.

Although he has always enjoyed Goldberg's work, Ryback added that he drew more inspiration from WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"I think Stone Cold Steve Austin influenced me a lot more than Goldberg, but I think we have similarities in how we look and the intensity and things. I liked Bill watching him growing up in WCW, but it was never like, 'I'm gonna go out and just pretend to be Goldberg,' or anything. Nothing was ever done in that sense." [From 3:30 to 3:51]

Ryback's last WWE match ended in defeat against Kalisto on the Payback 2016 kickoff show. He left the company three months later after opting not to renew his contract.

