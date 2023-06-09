When Saraya and Mercedes Moné performed in WWE, the two were involved in an incident that affected both wrestlers. While Saraya walked out with physical complications, Moné was the victim of a lot of criticism from fans and critics around the world.

During a WWE House Show, Moné, who competed as Sasha Banks back then, accidentally kicked Saraya (fka Paige). The kick reportedly injured the English star and further worsened the neck issues she had been dealing with, forcing her into temporary retirement.

While such an incident would leave someone bitter, Saraya has no ill feelings toward Moné. The two wrestlers follow each other on social media and seem to be on speaking terms.

In fact, instead of having any resentment toward the former Sasha Banks, Saraya felt awful for her. In an interview with the BBC, she said:

"I felt really awful for Sasha. Even though I was the one that got the injury, it takes its toll on somebody mentally," she said. "Wrestling isn't an easy sport. And we sign up to get hurt… but it really does mess you up to end someone's career like that."

Sarya's statements at the time must have come as a relief for Moné. While The Anti-Diva couldn't wrestle for a long time, she worked her first match in five years in December 2022 for All Elite Wrestling. In the match, Saraya was victorious against Britt Baker.

Mercedes Moné recently suffered an injury

Despite wrestlers being trained professionals, the sport is still just as dangerous as any other. While some injuries might still give wrestlers a chance to compete, a serious injury can quickly derail a career or, at the very least, stall a superstar's momentum.

Recently, Mercedes Moné went through such an injury. After ending her tenure with WWE, Moné went to Japan to work with NJPW. In a short span of time, The Boss rose to stardom and even managed to win the IWGP Women's Championship. Moné's reign as champion ended in 64 days, after which she took part in a tournament to crown the new NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

Despite reaching the finals, Moné eventually lost to AEW's Willow Nightingale. While the loss was terrible, more bad news followed as Mercedes Moné hurt her ankle due to a bad fall.

After the match, Moné needed help to be taken backstage. She was carried by a team of medics which indicated the serious nature of her injury. Later, NJPW released a statement in which they gave an update about Moné's injury while also wishing her the best. The statement read:

"During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle. Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery."

Mercedes Moné is an inspiration for a WWE Superstar

Despite being only 31 years old, Mercedes Moné has achieved a lot in her wrestling career. During her time with WWE, and now with NJPW, she has inspired a lot of wrestlers and people who follow her.

One such wrestler who has been heavily inspired by The Boss is current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. During an interview, Hayes mentioned that he and Moné are from the same place, and also revealed that he looks up to her as an inspiration. Hayes said:

"When I was a kid, I was a big Edge fan, Eddie Guerrero fan, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. Now, I guess you can say like, coming up now like Mercedes [Moné], Sasha Banks. You know, she's great, she comes from the same school and same area that I came too. She's somebody that I look up to as inspiration in some ways."

It is heartwarming to see a talent like Hayes credit Mercedes Moné. While The Boss is expected to stay out of action for quite some time, fans will be interested in knowing if she is able to make an appearance at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 on June 25.

