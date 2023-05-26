Top champion in WWE names Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks as his inspiration

Sasha Banks is no longer a part of WWE after she relinquished the tag titles and left, but The Boss has left her mark in the locker room and inspired several upcoming stars. Recently, current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes named Mercedes Mone as one of his inspirations.

Earlier this year, Carmelo Hayes turned his attention toward the NXT Championship after ending his rivalry with Apollo Crews. Melo did the unthinkable and won the title by beating Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 with an assist from Trick Williams.

Hayes is set for the biggest rematch of his career, as he will now defend the title against Breakker at NXT Battleground 2023. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the champion named several veterans, including Sasha Banks, as one of his inspirations in the industry.

"When I was a kid, I was a big Edge fan, Eddie Guerrero fan, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. Now, I guess you can say like, coming up now like Mercedes [Mone], Sasha Banks. You know, she's great, she comes from the same school and same area that I came too. She's somebody that I look up to as inspiration in some ways." [From 8:55 to 9:25]

Recently, Mercedes Mone was injured at an NJPW event where she competed to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks walked out of WWE alongside former tag team partner

Last year, Sasha Banks teamed up with Naomi and entered the women's tag team division. The two quickly stacked victories and punched their tickets to WrestleMania 38 for a title shot.

The two walked out of the event with the titles, and fans were expecting a change in the division. Unfortunately, the company's creative had no concrete plans for the champions and the division.

Last year, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company and relinquished their titles on their way out. The women's tag team division immediately went silent for months before the new regime received it.

Meanwhile, Banks and Naomi spent some time away from wrestling. Earlier this year, Mercedes Mone appeared at NJPW and became the IWGP Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Naomi joined IMPACT Wrestling.

