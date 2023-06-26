CM Punk could soon turn heel if former WWE Superstar debuts in AEW for a retirement match 

CM Punk has showcased both heel and babyface tendencies since returning to action following a ten-month gap due to injury. The Second City Saint has left fans confused about the direction in which his character is heading.

With the boos from the crowd increasing as time passes, including at Forbidden Door, it may be the perfect time for CM Punk to become a full-fledged heel once again.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could be the perfect signing to pair with Punk as he turns heel. The Straight Edge Superstar feuding with the Hall of Famer would make for an enticing retirement match, with Punk playing the heel. Using his strong abilities in the mic, and his ability to generate reactions, Punk could engage fans and keep them on the edge of their seats.

Punk has already been jeered heavily by the crowd in Canada, and was taken to task over his antics.

CM Punk and The Elite were kept apart during Forbidden Door

For the first time since AEW All Out last year, CM Punk and The Elite were in the same venue for a pay-per-view. The last time they were together at an event, the infamous "Brawl-Out" incident took place. AEW was wary of this and reportedly took precautions to avoid any possible developments during Forbidden Door.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the two parties have reportedly been physically separated to two different sides of the building to avoid any interaction.

Punk defeated Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door to advance in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Meanwhile, The Elite, along with Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii, emerged victorious against BCC, Konsuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino. However, the other member of The Elite, Kenny Omega, lost his IWGP United States Title to Will Ospreay.

