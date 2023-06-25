Ric Flair sends a message to Andrade El Idolo following his latest match

Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to send a message to his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, following the latter's latest match on AEW Collision.

Andrade continued his feud with the House of Black this week on Collision. On the show's debut episode, he defeated Buddy Matthews and followed it up with a victory over Brody King. The former United States Champion bested King via disqualification.

Taking to Twitter, The Nature Boy posted a photo of Andrade from this week's show and praised him.

"Two weeks in a row… Killed It!!! @AndradeElIdolo #AEWCollision," wrote Flair.

Andrade El Idolo was absent from AEW television for months. The former WWE star returned on the first-ever episode of Collision, much like CM Punk, who was also seen for the first time in months.

The former United States Champion is expected to continue his feud with Malakai Black and the House of Black going forward.

AEW star Chris Jericho praised Hulk Hogan and claimed that he was better than Ric Flair

AEW star Chris Jericho recently praised Hulk Hogan. He stated that The Hulkster was able to hold the crowd's attention during his time as an active competitor.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the former AEW World Champion claimed that Hogan was a better worker than Ric Flair.

“I will say to this day, and people will bag. Here’s a clickbait. Hogan is a better worker than Flair. For me. I always had amazing matches with Hogan because he knew exactly who he was as a babyface, as a heel, [or] whatever. He was so great. He knew his audience. He didn’t do anything he didn’t have to. It was one of my favorite times in my career,” said Jericho.

Ric Flair's last match featured his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo. The two teamed up against the duo of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. It's been almost a year since The Nature Boy set foot inside the squared circle for his final bout.

