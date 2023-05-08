Chris Jericho says controversial 2-time WWE Hall of Famer is a "better worker" than Ric Flair

AEW star Chris Jericho recently made a controversial statement on his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. He claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was a better worker than Ric Flair.

Jericho, along with Bryan Alvarez and “Big Vinny V” Vincent Verhei, had a watch-along show on his podcast. They watched the Saturday Night’s Main Event episode that aired on NBC on November 27, 1987.

During the show, they discussed several matches, including the WWE Championship match between Hulk Hogan and King Kong Bundy, “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Hercules, and George “The Animal” Steele vs. Danny Davis.

On the podcast, Chris Jericho was full of praise for Hulk Hogan, noting how he was able to hold the crowd’s attention like no one else. He even went as far as to say that Hogan was a better worker than Ric Flair.

“I will say to this day and people will bag. Here’s a clickbait. Hogan is a better worker than Flair. For me. I always had amazing matches with Hogan because he knew exactly who he was as a babyface, as a heel, whatever. He was so great. He knew his audience. He didn’t do anything he didn’t have to. It was one of my favorite times in my career,” Jericho said. [H/T - Wrestlingnews]

AEW star Matt Hardy compares Chris Jericho to WWE Hall of Famer

Matt Hardy compared AEW star Chris Jericho to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

Hardy, stated that Jericho's drawing power in AEW was comparable to that of Hogan in WCW, especially in terms of putting the company on the map right away.

"Chris Jericho is the same as Hulk Hogan was whenever WCW got hot. I mean, he was the guy the people know, probably the biggest household name they could get their hands on and just super beneficial," Hardy said.

Last year, Jericho himself responded on Twitter to a video of Hogan in his early days of wrestling, indicating his respect for the legendary wrestler.

Currently, Jericho is in a feud with Adam Cole, which is beginning to boil over to the point where it will be hard to keep them apart as Double or Nothing approaches.

