Multi-time tag team champion Matt Hardy recently stated that Chris Jericho was like AEW's version of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Jericho was the first major star to join AEW on January 8, 2019. He was the company's first-ever world champion when he beat Hangman Page at All Out 2019 and has since been on top of the card while being involved in some memorable feuds.

Answering some questions on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 30-year veteran opined that Jericho's drawing power in AEW was similar to that of Hogan in WCW, especially in terms of putting a company immediately on the map.

Matt Hardy further heaped praise on the AEW star by stressing that he will go down as one of the industry's all-time greats.

"Chris Jericho is the same as Hulk Hogan was whenever WCW got hot. I mean, he was the guy the people know, probably the biggest household name they could get their hands on and just super beneficial."

Hardy added that according to him, The Wizard will go down as one of the GOATs (Greatest of All Time) in the business.

"I mean, Chris Jericho goes down in the conversation as one of the GOATs without a doubt. I mean, he's one of my close, dearest friends as well. You know, he is just so amazing, and the fact he's been able to keep himself in that top position for so long is a credit to how talented he is," Hardy said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Denise 'Flying In A Dream' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo "I don’t think I would still be wrestling at this level or be as passionate about the business if AEW didn’t exist." - Chris Jericho "I don’t think I would still be wrestling at this level or be as passionate about the business if AEW didn’t exist." - Chris Jericho https://t.co/2NbSmRRUrm

Jericho recently signed a contract extension with the promotion, which also comes with a coaching and mentoring role. He is the reigning ROH World Champion and frequently calls himself The Ocho to pay homage to his eighth world title win in the industry.

Matt Hardy on Chris Jericho assuming creative duties in AEW

As part of his newly-extended contract with AEW, Chris Jericho will serve as a producer and creative consultant.

When asked about it on the podcast, Matt Hardy thought that Jericho fits the bill because of his wealth of experience and multiple talents.

"I just think Chris Jericho is so multi-talented and he understands how to do sports entertainment. He understands how to do wrestling. He understands character work, if you're a Danhausen type, how to portray that and optimize it and get the most out of it. He understands if you're a very serious wrestler like Bryan Danielson, he realizes how to get the most out of that," Hardy stated. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand https://t.co/QO5WYR8MWb

The Ocho retained his ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on last week's episode of Dynamite. It remains to be seen what his next for the Jericho Appreciation Society leader as he further establishes his legacy in the industry.

