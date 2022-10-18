Massive update on Chris Jericho's future with AEW

Current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is the latest member of the AEW roster to pledge his immediate future with the company. It has been officially announced that he has signed a contract extension.

Jericho was one of the original AEW roster members, signing for the company in 2019. His NJPW bout with Kenny Omega at the Wrestle Kingdom 12 event in 2018 is credited as one of the catalysts for All Elite Wrestling forming in the first place.

With the special "Tuesday Night Dynamite" airing tonight, AEW wanted some big news going into the show. There is no bigger news than one of the most decorated wrestlers on the roster signing a contract extension.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand https://t.co/QO5WYR8MWb

Not only will Chris Jericho be "All Elite" until at least December 2025, but he will also assume new roles backstage. This includes roles as a producer and creative consultant, as well as continuing his role as a mentor to the younger talent in the company.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Jon Moxley announced he had committed his future to AEW for five more years. He will also serve as a coach/mentor to younger talent in the locker room.

Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship this week on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho will be looking to check off another former ROH World Champion from his list of wrestlers he wants to beat to fully bury the legacy of Ring of Honor.

On the "Tuesday Night Dynamite" special, Jericho will take on former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle. Castle is currently one third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions with "The Boys."

Castle held the ROH World Championship for six months between December 2017 and June 2018. He defeated Cody Rhodes to win the title before losing it to Jay Lethal.

If Chris Jericho wins the match, Castle will be the fourth former ROH World Champion he will have beaten in the span of one month. The Ocho has already beaten Claudio Castagnoli to win the belt before successfully defending it against Bandido and Bryan Danielson.

