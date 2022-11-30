Major AEW star reacts to a resurfaced clip of Hulk Hogan during his early wrestling career

AEW star Chris Jericho recently responded on Twitter to a video of Hulk Hogan in his early days of wrestling.

One could argue that Hulk Hogan is the most well-known wrestler. In the latter half of the 20th century, he enjoyed enormous success. He continues to be regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time. Throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, The Hulkster was one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. He made a notable career transition from WWF to WCW, where he shockingly turned heel and started the nWo.

Earlier today, a fan posted a video of Hogan's early wrestling days in Japan. Noticing the same, Chris Jericho responded to the tweet by claiming Hogan was always the better worker.

"Wow that’s amazing !! @HulkHogan was a great worker at all times," The Ocho wrote.

Hulk Hogan and Chris Jericho didn't cross paths during their peak years, but they still locked horns in WWE.

Wrestling veteran compared AEW star Chris Jericho to Hulk Hogan

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the multi-time tag team champion compared Chris Jericho to AEW's version of Hulk Hogan.

The 30-year veteran said that Jericho's drawing power in AEW was comparable to that of Hogan in WCW, especially in terms of putting the company on the map right away. He stated that The Wizard would be remembered as one of the industry's all-time greats.

"Chris Jericho is the same as Hulk Hogan was whenever WCW got hot. I mean, he was the guy the people know, probably the biggest household name they could get their hands on and just super beneficial," Hardy noted.

Jericho is currently the reigning ROH World Champion. He recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling, which also includes coaching and mentoring roles.

