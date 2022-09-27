WATCH: Malakai Black goes on a heated rant to address rampant rumors of his AEW exit and possible WWE return

AEW star Malakai Black has addressed all rumors surrounding him in an explosive Instagram live video streamed just minutes ago.

The Dutch Destroyer has recently been a hot topic of speculation following his hiatus announcement. Although he had mentioned that it was just a temporary leave, rumors about him allegedly wanting to return to WWE under Triple H's regime have surfaced.

Amidst all the speculation, the House of Black member released an official statement in which he reiterated he had simply asked to take some time off, which had been granted by Tony Khan.

Despite the seemingly conclusive statement, rumors still circulated about the possibility of him jumping ship.

All this speculation has apparently forced him to address fans directly, as he went live on his Instagram to quash all rumors himself.

"I am fine, I am going to be fine, everything is fine. You'll see me right back with AEW pretty soon. I am just gonna take some time, that's it." (0:38 - 0:45)

Juan RC @elclass_king The Malakai Black IG Live The Malakai Black IG Live https://t.co/eEhjzMkVWM

As of now, it has been made clear that Malakai Black will be staying with AEW. It remains to be seen what his future storylines in the company will be.

What do you make of Malakai Black's statement? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far