5 AEW stars Triple H has wrestled in WWE and how it affected their careers

Triple H is known for his many accomplishments in WWE as well as his history as a villain. Whether you hated him for his infamous "Reign of Terror" or loved him for his antics in D-Generation X, Triple H is a living legend in professional wrestling.

In recent years, Paul Levesque (his real name) has taken a more executive position and doesn't strap up his boots anymore. Levesque found resounding success in running the NXT brand of WWE until recently. He signed some of the most popular indie talents, most of whom have unfortunately been released in the last two years of WWE releases.

This list will take a look back at some of the best showdowns he has had with wrestlers who are now All Elite. The wrestlers on this list had to have been signed to WWE, so no possible WCW feuds will be considered.

5. Triple H had a heated back and forth feud with Billy Gunn that even spilled over into real life

For the fans that mostly recall Billy Gunn being a part of D-Generation X, this might be surprising. But Gunn and Triple H had multiple matches against each other, and at the peak of their feud, tensions became real.

Between 1999 and 2001, the two DX members fought each other one-on-one three times. Mr. A** never picked up a win against the Cerebral Assassin, even though all wins weren't without interference in Triple H's favor.

Billy Gunn was first released from WWE in 2004, after working for the company for 11 years. Gunn would then join Road Dogg in TNA, where the duo became the Voodoo Kin Mafia (VKM for short, a play on Vincent Kennedy McMahon's initials). During this time, the two allegedly had real life heat with Triple H, so much so that he asked two young WWE wrestlers to watch his back during his match one evening.

Gunn might not have defeated Triple H in the ring, but if the above mentioned story is true, then he sure scared the WWE legend outside of the ring.

