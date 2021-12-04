5 AEW wrestlers Vince McMahon could turn into a mega star in WWE 

Vince McMahon doesn't acknowledge AEW as competition and he can be excused for it, considering WWE remains the unanimous king of sports entertainment or professional wrestling, however you want to call it.

Despite the sub-par product that has been delivered to fans over the last three to four years, the company has been churning out record profits throughout the pandemic. This is just a testament to the machine that Vince McMahon has built.

So, even if AEW and what Tony Khan does is inconsequential to the WWE chairman, the roster contains some stars that would be perfect for good ol' Vince to mold into megastars.

Let's take a look at five AEW stars that Vince McMahon could launch into superstardom.

#5. Vince McMahon would love to have MJF in WWE

While CM Punk might think that MJF is just a 'less famous Miz,' deep down, even the Second City Saint knows that the 25-year-old is on his way to becoming an absolute superstar.

The similarities between MJF and Triple H are uncanny. The Game was an obnoxious heel during the Attitude Era and the crowds absolutely despised him. What enraged the booing fans, even more, was that the King of Kings was excellent between the ropes. Triple H was a great technical wrestler and could mix it up with any type of opponent.

Now, imagine Triple H with even more natural ability on the mic while being just as good in the ring. Of course, it's not quite as simple as that, but MJF has all the necessary tools to become a megastar.

He often steps on the boundaries of what's acceptable in the modern professional wrestling landscape. If he's really putting up an act, he never breaks character, the fans love to hate him, and most importantly, he can walk the talk inside the ring.

Vince McMahon won't allow him to go as far on the mic as AEW does, but he'll be allowed sufficient freedom to get his point across viciously. And of course, coming from AEW will put him over with the fans to varying degrees.

MJF is tailor-made for Vince McMahon, and Tony Khan will be hoping that come 2024, the former MLW star re-signs with AEW.

