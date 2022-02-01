5 AEW wrestlers we can't wait to see Danhausen interact with

Recently, AEW fans were shocked to learn that one of the hottest free agents on the market, Danhausen, had signed with the company.

First debuting in 2013, the Very Nice, Very Evil One made a name for himself as a comedic, Nosferatu-like wrestler. Danhausen has regularly appeared in various wrestling promotions, known for placing "curses" on his opponents and comically dancing to the song "Tequila" in the ring.

Upon hearing that Danhausen had signed with AEW, numerous fans began ambitiously speculating about the various on-screen interactions Danhausen could have with the company's numerous wrestlers.

Here are 5 AEW performers we can't wait to see Danhausen meet at some point in the future.

#5. Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy is one of the most diverse, gifted, veteran talents working for All Elite. Since arriving in the company, he has humorously referenced how quickly he changes between his multiple past personalities.

Hardy's genius lies in his talent for portraying strange, comedic, or serious characters. No matter the kind of character Hardy plays, he's always able to entertain fans.

It's this ever-changing, comedic side to Hardy's gimmick that makes him such a fun, standout performer Danhausen could interact within AEW. They could have several in-ring or backstage interactions showing their comic timing.

