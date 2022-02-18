5 AEW wrestlers who would be perfect for the "Danielson Dojo"

AEW's Bryan Danielson recently made it known that he wished to start his own faction with fellow veteran Jon Moxley.

According to Danielson, the faction would see grizzled older wrestlers at the top of their game taking talented newcomers under their wing. The American Dragon has declared his intention to "toughen" these rookies up and groom them for the kind of violent greatness Danielson has attained.

So far, Moxley appears reluctant to join Danielson's new group. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Mox seemingly challenged The American Dragon to a match, saying he never joins forces with someone unless he "bleeds with them" first.

Should Jon Moxley join Danielson's so-called "Dojo," it would only be a matter of time before the two stars began recruiting additional AEW talent into their ranks.

Here are five wrestlers who would do well in Bryan Danielson's new faction.

#5. Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs is an incredibly talented young athlete who, so far, has made a name for himself as an enforcer. He's managed to do remarkably well in Team Taz, gaining some popularity among fans.

Unfortunately, it seems he's gone as far with Taz's group as he can, and needs a fresh start if he wants to keep AEW viewers interested in his character.

It may seem like a jump, having Hobbs leave one group and immediately join another. But Hobbs doesn't seem ready for a singles push right off the bat. The ideal scenario would have him defect to the Danielson Dojo, abandoning the enforcer role in order to learn what it takes to be a top star in AEW.

Let's remember that before joining Team Taz, Hobbs was a protege of Moxley. This lends history to the two that could be expanded upon in the future.

