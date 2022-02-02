5 Attitude Era wrestlers who would have been perfect fits for AEW

AEW has an incredible amount of top-tier talent currently signed to their roster. From high-fliers like Dante Martin to submission experts like Bryan Danielson, the company has a seemingly endless amount of talent at its disposal. And by having such a large roster of talented performers at the moment, AEW has managed to take the wrestling world by storm.

Though All Elite Wrestling has only been around for a few years now, their loyal fan following and unique programming has built them into a legitimate rival to the WWE.

In many ways, AEW has accomplished this through the talents of its numerous wrestlers as well as its more adult programming. By emphasizing more violent matches and tailoring its shows to more mature audiences, the company right now has earned favorable comparisons to WWE during the fabled Attitude Era.

Given the resemblance AEW shares with WWE during the late 1990s and early 2000s, it's worth wondering which Attitude Era performers would have thrived in AEW.

#5. Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is a wrestler who can do it all. During his early days in WWE, he was fantastic as a smug, arrogant, airheaded all-American Olympic athlete. Later on, he enjoyed just as much success as the more serious, no-nonsense suplex and submission expert he became in the mid 2000s. Whether he portrayed someone funny, annoying, or straight-faced, he was always enjoyable to watch in WWE.

Angle was far from a simply entertaining personality, however. He has also been hailed by many as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time (and rightfully so). Through his mixture of suplexes, submission holds, and occasional top-rope maneveurs, he was a wrestler who brought incomperable athleticism to WWE. Seeing him arrive in AEW when he was at his best and most comedic (say 2000-2002) would be a dream come true. Just imagine the segments he'd share with someone like Orange Cassidy, or the matches he'd have with Kenny Omega or Bryan Danielson.

