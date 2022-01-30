5 best ladder matches in AEW so far

In AEW's short history, they have produced several spectacular ladder matches.

Whether it's multi-man bouts or singles clashes, they usually deliver unforgettable moments and show-stopping moves. With such a talented roster in the company, the stipulation is guaranteed to deliver outstanding matches.

This past week's Dynamite featured another terrific ladder match, this time for the undisputed TNT Championship featuring Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara.

It was another reminder of how much freedom the wrestlers in Tony Khan's company can express when it comes to creativity and pushing the boundaries of what a ladder match can be.

Here are the five best AEW ladder matches so far.

#5. AEW Double or Nothing 2020 - Casino Ladder match

The AEW Casino Ladder Match is essentially a take on WWE's Money In The Bank concept, but with a poker chip as a prize instead of a briefcase.

Another distinct feature was the added stipulation of the Royal Rumble elements, where each competitor enters the ring after 90 seconds before the final mystery opponent of the "joker" rounds up the playing field.

The first iteration took place at Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2020. Brian Cage defeated eight other competitors to win the Casino Ladder match to earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

The match was a star-studded affair. It consisted of Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, Joey Janela, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian, Colt Cabana, and Cage, who was the mystery entrant. This was the first time Cage appeared with Taz, which would eventually lead to the creation of Team Taz.

The heavyweight wrestler tore through the competition and grasped the poker chip to win the bout. He would later go on to challenge then world champion Jon Moxley in a losing effort.

