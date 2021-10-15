2 reasons why the AEW Casino Ladder match is better than WWE Money In The Bank and 3 why MITB is better

The AEW Casino Ladder Match is a variation of the WWE Money In The Bank match with several "casino" elements involved. Instead of a briefcase, the competitors must grab a casino chip hanging above the ring. Ladders are used as weapons and, instead of groups, in the case of Casino Battle Royal, each competitor enters the ring after 90 seconds.

The concept of a joker remains unchanged, as a mystery opponent enters the match as the final participant. In the most recent edition of the match, Hangman Page appeared as the joker.

Money In The Bank is one of the premier matches in WWE, and AEW hopes to build the Casino Ladder Match to the same level. Both stipulations have their particular advantages.

Here is a list of three ways Money In The Bank is better, and two reasons for the Casino Ladder Match being better.

#3 Why WWE Money In The Bank is better: Level playing field when compared to AEW Casino Ladder Match

In WWE Money In The Bank, all competitors begin the match at the same point and battle each other to gain a hold of the coveted briefcase. The number of superstars battling it out for the briefcase is usually six, although it may vary from match to match.

The situation is different in the case of Casino Ladder Match, where competitors appear according to an order. Theoretically, wrestlers appearing near the end of the match, especially the joker, have a better chance of acquiring the poker chip.

WWE Money In The Bank provides a uniform opportunity to each competitor unless they have been attacked backstage as part of a rivalry, a common occurrence in pro wrestling.

