A look at all the Money in The Bank winners and participants in WWE history

We look at the history of the Money in the Bank ladder match since its inception in 2005.

by Prityush Haldar 18 Jun 2017, 18:39 IST

The Money in the Bank match has become a staple of the WWE

Money In The Bank is one of the most prestigious PPVs in the WWE. The entire concept of the match circles around a ladder match with the Money in the Bank briefcase suspended above the ring.

The first man to hold the briefcase wins the match and is called Mr. Money in the Bank. The briefcase holds an assured contract that guarantees the winner a title shot at the time of his choosing. The Money in The Bank ladder matches were initially a part of Wrestlemania but were later moved to a PPV of the same name.

As WWE moves to the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, this Sunday for its annual Money in The Bank event, we take a look at all the Money in the Bank matches that have happened in the WWE, its participants, and the glorious winners.

#1 Wrestlemania 21

The first Money in The Bank match took place at Wrestlemania 21. Edge, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Kane, and Christian were the participants in the inaugural Money in The Bank match.

Edge won the match to become the first ever Mr. Money in The Bank.

#2 Wrestlemania 22

At Wrestlemania 22, Matt Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, Ric Flair, Finlay, Rob Van Dam and Bobby Lashley competed for the briefcase. Rob Van Dam won the match and later cashed in against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand for the WWE Championship.

#3 Wrestlemania 23

Edge, Jeff Hardy, CM Punk, Mr. Kennedy, King Booker, Finlay, Matt Hardy and Randy Orton squared off for the Money in The Bank briefcase at the event. Mr. Kennedy won the match.

#4 Wrestlemania 24

CM Punk defeated Mr. Kennedy, Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Carlito, John Morrison and MVP at this event.

#5 Wrestlemania 25

CM Punk was once again victories against Christian, Shelton Benjamin, Kane, Finlay, MVP, Kofi Kingston and Mark Henry. This win made CM Punk the only man to win two consecutive Money in The Bank matches – a record that stands till date.

#6 Wrestlemania 26

Jack Swagger won the Money in the Bank match at Wrestlemania 26. He defeated Christian, Dolph Ziggler, Kane, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, Matt Hardy, Evan Bourne, Drew McIntyre, and Kofi Kingston.

#7 Money in the Bank 2010

The first Money in the Bank PPV had two ladder matches for the WWE Championship and the world Heavyweight Championship. Kane defeated Christian, Matt Hardy, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes and cashed in on the same night

Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Edge, John Morrison, Evan Bourne, The Miz, Ted DiBiase and Mark Henry competed for the contract that would give the victor a shot at the WWE Championship. The Miz won the 2010 Money in the Bank ladder match.

#8 Money in the Bank 2011

Daniel Bryan defeated Wade Barrett, Kane, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Sin Cara, Justin Gabriel and Heath Slater for the blue coloured briefcase that guaranteed a shot at the Heavyweight Championship.

Alberto Del Rio defeated The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Jack Swagger, R-Truth, Kofi Kingston, Evan Bourne and Alex Riley.

#9 Money in the Bank 2012

Dolph Ziggler defeated Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow, Christian, Tyson Kidd, Sin Cara, Tensai and Santino Marella. He cashed in on Del Rio the night after Wrestlemania 29 to a rousing response from the crowd.

John Cena defeated Chris Jericho, The Miz, Kane and Big Show. Cena unsuccessfully cashed in on CM Punk at Raw 1000 but the match ended in a disqualification.

#10 Money in the Bank 2013

Damien Sandow won against Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett, Dean Ambrose, Jack Swagger, Fandango, and Cesaro. He too unsuccessfully cashed in on John Cena.

Randy Orton defeated CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Christian, Sheamus and Rob Van Dam. Orton cashed in on Daniel Bryan at Summerslam after Daniel Bryan and John Cena put on a spectacle for the WWE Championship.

#11 Money in the Bank 2014

Seth Rollins defeated Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, Rob Van Dam and Dean Ambrose. He cashed in at the main event of Wrestlemania 31 becoming the first and only man to cash in at the Greatest Stage of Them All.

#12 Money in the Bank 2015

Sheamus beat Dolph Ziggler, Kane, Kofi Kingston, Neville, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns to win his first Money in the Bank ladder match. He went on to cash in on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series in the same year.

#13 Money in the Bank 2016

Dean Ambrose defeated Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and Alberto Del Rio. He cashed in his contract after the main event to culminate a night where all three Shield members held the championship at one moment of the night.