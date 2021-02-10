5 Best AEW matches from January 2021

AEW held its first-ever weekly Dynamite episode on October 2, 2019. Since then, the show has received widespread critical acclaim as well as the financial success that has ensured the company is here for the long run. AEW was also the first company to embrace empty arena shows in the best possible manner.

AEW began 2021 with a bang with a stellar double episode special of New Year's Smash. The next two weeks were less than ideal for the company, as many fans complained about the show losing some of the momentum it had generated throughout 2020.

However, the company bounced back with a bang last week with the Beach Break episode that saw the debut of NJPW talent Kenta. His appearance has opened the door for several prospective dream matches between NJPW and AEW talents that have left fans salivating.

Here in this slideshow, we will look back at the five best matches AEW produced in January 2021. Some of these bouts may not be the most memorable in the company's history, but they stood out for more than one reason. Do let us know your personal favorite matches in the comments section below.

#5 Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash)

TNT Champion Darby Allin is quite possibly the best seller in wrestling today. His ability to endure pain and suffering, and depict it through facial expressions, is unparalleled. While his series of matches with Cody Rhodes demonstrated his fighting spirit, here he went against an indomitable monster like Brian Cage, who played with Allin like a rag doll in the initial stages of the match.

The underdog TNT Champion put forth a masterclass in selling, and his eventual comeback elicited a strong reaction from the little crowd that was present. The brilliance of AEW and its booking was at its best when Sting made an appearance. While he could have attacked Cage, he took down only Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs, letting Allin tackle the monster by himself.

In this case, while Allin won on his own, Sting only helped to even the odds. Fantastic wrestling, smart booking, and a strong audience connection have collectively helped the TNT Champion become the main event player he is today. If he continues to perform on this level, a run with the AEW Championship in the future is a real possibility.