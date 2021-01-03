Create
AEW: 5 best female wrestlers in 2020

Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa had one of the best Women
Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa had one of the best Women's matches of 2020.
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Modified 03 Jan 2021, 07:13 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
We need to be honest; the AEW women’s division did not have the best 2020. While many AEW stars thrived in 2020 with some exciting feuds and matches, the women’s division was constantly lost in the shuffle.

Most of their matches were relegated to AEW Dark or the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament on YouTube. Even if female wrestlers could get on AEW Dynamite, it was always in one short match or segment per show. It has been rough going for the division. 

Despite those obstacles, a few female wrestlers did truly shine in 2020 and will need a chance to grow and show their talent in 2021. As we look forward to a stronger future for the AEW women’s division, here's our five best female wrestlers of AEW in 2020.

#5 AEW's Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb was a surprising addition to the roster in late 2020.

Serena Deeb didn’t officially join AEW until September of 2020. She began the year as a trainer for the WWE, but was part of the massive pandemic layoffs in April 2020.

She had not wrestled a televised match in nearly three years upon her first AEW appearance. That just made it all the more remarkable seeing what she did in the final four months of 2020 in All Elite Wrestling.

Serena Deeb quickly became the solid veteran the division desperately needed. In a division filled with inexperience, her skill level quickly shined through the rest of the roster.

She had one of the better female televised matches of the year in her debut against Thunder Rosa in September. On October 27, she won the NWA Women’s Title on a UWN/NWA Primetime Live show.

She followed that by successfully defended the title against Leyla Hirsch, Allysin Kay, and Thunder Rosa in some excellent matches.

Here is hoping she gets a chance at a meaningful feud in 2021.

Published 03 Jan 2021, 07:13 IST
Britt Baker Big Swole AEW Women’s World Championship
