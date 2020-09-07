It seems like Jon Moxley didn’t read that world title contract very closely. Did you know he broke the only major rule of the title match on Saturday Night at AEW All Out?

AEW All Out 2020 will certainly go down as one of the most controversial and polarizing pay-per-views of this very depressing calendar year. It will likely be remembered for some botches and a scary moment involving Matt Hardy. It was certainly a rough start to the show on a humid September night in Jacksonville.

With that said, AEW delivered a good wrestling show on Saturday. There was some solid night of in-ring action with good tag team matches, an excellent women’s title match, an interesting debut, and new champions were crowned, as well.

While we try to figure out why Darby Allin keeps doing really stupid things, here's a list of the most surprising moments from AEW All Out.

#5. Lance Archer wins the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out

Lance Archer is finally back.

The battle royal came down to Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer. After several attempts to cheat on both sides, Lance Archer pulled out the victory at AEW All Out.

This was certainly a surprise. Archer came into AEW as a force and destroyed all his competition until he lost to Cody at AEW Double or Nothing in finals of the TNT Championship tournament. Afterward, he simply disappeared from AEW Dynamite for weeks. After so much time away from the spotlight, it is nice to see him portrayed as a monster heel yet again, especially considering who his opponent will be for the AEW world title.