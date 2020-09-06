From the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match to an ex-WWE Superstar debuting at the event, AEW All Out 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

The individual aspects of this pay-per-view were far better than the sum of its parts, as AEW showcased one of their least impressive events thus far. Some moments were better than others, but when compared to the quality of AEW pay-per-views in general, All Out could have been better if not for some unforeseen circumstances.

On the #AEWAllOut conference call, Tony Khan says "Double or Nothing kicked the crap out of WrestleMania." — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 3, 2020

Tony Khan recently said that Double or Nothing excelled past WWE WrestleMania 36 in terms of quality, but the same argument cannot be applied to All Out and SummerSlam 2020.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW All Out (September 5, 2020).

#5: Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne in WWE) debuted with a massive botch during the Casino Battle Royale

AEW has been known for putting on some of the most structured Battle Royale bouts in the past, but the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2020 wasn't one of them.

The concept itself is a hit in terms of creativity, but its success depended upon the winner and a major surprise at AEW All Out.

Lance Archer went on to win the whole match, which was the right decision since he needed a major victory to reclaim his status as an indestructible monster. But The Murder Hawk Monster's victory may have been overshadowed by a huge disappointment when it came to Matt Sydal's AEW debut.

Pro wrestling history has seen some cringeworthy debuts such as that of The Shockmaster. While that particular instance can't be easily topped anytime soon, Sydal still made the headlines for slipping from the top rope while attempting a shooting star press.

Let's hope that Matt Sydal's future AEW appearances aren't overshadowed by what happened at All Out 2020.